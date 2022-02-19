The Carnegie Building now stands empty and would cost ratepayers more than $1 million to save. Photo / NZME

The Carnegie Building now stands empty and would cost ratepayers more than $1 million to save. Photo / NZME

An architect believes the demolition of Dannevirke's Carnegie Library building will be not only a loss to the community but also to New Zealand's architectural heritage.

The building, named a category two heritage building in 1986, is slated for demolition.

Tararua District Council was working with Heritage New Zealand to start the process to make it happen, the Dannevirke Community Board was told this month.

Hilary Finn, chair of the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects, said the library was the town's link to "an amazing international phenomenon."

She said between 1883 and 1929 Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie funded the construction of free libraries across countries, at a time when library memberships often required a subscription.

The original Dannevirke Carnegie Library on Allardice St, with its entrance flanked by double Corinthian columns with fluted shafts. Photo / Supplied

There were 18 such libraries built in New Zealand.

"Unfortunately we have been careless with this architectural legacy, and only a few of [those] built in New Zealand have survived."

Finn said another consideration was the environmental impact of the demolition and replacement of the building.

"Construction produces nearly 40 per cent of the world's energy-related carbon dioxide emissions and it can take decades for a new building to compensate for the negative climate change effects resulting from its construction.

"In 2022 it is far more environmentally responsible to save and fix up an existing building than to pull it down and replace it."

Finn said Thames' Carnegie Library, which was able to be saved and extended in 2014, was an example of how a historic building could be transformed into a vibrant community space.

Mayor Tracey Collis said the cost of saving the building, which would include earthquake strengthening, would be more than $1 million.

She said one of the critical factors was a circular piece just inside which created some difficulties.

"There are going to be hard conversations that we have to have."

While it was considered a high priority building by Heritage New Zealand, they weren't funding any improvements needed.

"The ratepayers are funding it," Collis said.

Council strategy manager Peter Wimsett said the council had always been hopeful that someone would show an interest in improveing the building.

He said Heritage New Zealand had always been keen for council to exhaust all the options before going to demolition.

"The decision several years ago was that we would proceed to demolition and we would try to retain and save some of the aesthetic architectural components."

This would be a similar concept as Western Park in Ponsonby.

Wimsett said owners of earthquake-prone buildings on major thoroughfares had been notified of the necessity for remedial work.

"A lot of buildings in rural towns are going to struggle with this. It's not just one or two buildings, it's whole areas within the historic townships that are going to have to grapple with that in the next seven and a half years from the time that they received the letter."

He said it came down to economics - owners re-investing back into the buildings and being able to generate an income that justified the level of expenditure needed to bring them up to the standard.

The other problem was getting those qualified to do the work.

"It's an impossibility at this moment in time."

Wimsett said other people have shown interest, but given the issues it might just be too much.

Cracks in the exterior of the Carnegie building show just how bad the damage is. Photo / Supplied

"I've had at least three different people keen to really look at it seriously. They've gone in and walked away and found it difficult."

On top of that was the likelihood of a major earthquake, which could undo any work already done to bring the building up to code, he said.

While the chances of that happening were only about five per cent, there were issues with borrowing and getting insurance which could complicate matters.