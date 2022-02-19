Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke building's 'careless' demolition angers architects' institute few

4 minutes to read
The Carnegie Building now stands empty and would cost ratepayers more than $1 million to save. Photo / NZME

The Carnegie Building now stands empty and would cost ratepayers more than $1 million to save. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

An architect believes the demolition of Dannevirke's Carnegie Library building will be not only a loss to the community but also to New Zealand's architectural heritage.

The building, named a category two heritage building in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.