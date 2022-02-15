Staff at Tararua Health Group have had abuse and threats from a small number of patients. Photo / Leanne Warr

Healthcare providers and retailers in Tararua are calling for understanding from their patients and customers.

The call comes after one healthcare provider, Tararua Health Group, reported in a social media post that a small number of patients had been abusing staff, which included threatening behaviour.

The post said abuse would not be tolerated and staff were doing the best they could.

Dannevirke police had received one report of a man abusing health group staff after getting a vaccine.

Dannevirke Pharmacy owner Hamish Pankhurst said the majority of customers had been good but there were a few who were upset.

Staff had been "amazing" in helping those customers, he said.

He understood it was a tricky time for everyone and all the challenges around Covid could be stressful for some.

"Be compassionate, be kind. We're all working through this together," Pankhurst said.

"Our main goal is to serve the community the best we can."

It was understandable that people were on edge with Covid cases in the MidCentral District Health Board rohe, but as of today

, none were in the Tararua district.

Tracey Collis - people are on edge. Photo / NZME

Mayor Tracey Collis said the situation was increasing people's anxiety, especially with not being able to plan anything too far ahead.

Shortages of certain items in the supermarket, rising prices, especially in fuel, had added to the anxiety.

She felt for staff in the health centres who had to deal with upset patients.

"They're doing their job and working incredibly hard to keep people safe."

Collis said people had been told for a while to make a plan around Covid, having things on hand like painkillers and throat lozenges.

"Having that on hand is very difficult for some."

She said people's discretionary spending was tight, with prices going up.

"They're not so severe that they impact us greatly, but it's layer upon layer.

"I think that's what's happening - there are so many what-ifs. You're trying to make so many different plans based on so many different things happening and it just gets too much."