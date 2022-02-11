Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'Free period products a right not a privilege': Hawke's Bay schools address period poverty

5 minutes to read
Students at Napier Girls High are lauding the government for free period products which assists their wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

Students at Napier Girls High are lauding the government for free period products which assists their wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Sahiban Hyde

In a bid to "normalise" and de-stigmatise the topic of menstruation, more than 100 Hawke's Bay schools are participating in a government initiative addressing period poverty.

Around this time last year the Government announced that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.