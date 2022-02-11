'Free period products a right not a privilege': Hawke's Bay schools address period poverty

Students at Napier Girls High are lauding the government for free period products which assists their wellbeing. Photo / Supplied

In a bid to "normalise" and de-stigmatise the topic of menstruation, more than 100 Hawke's Bay schools are participating in a government initiative addressing period poverty.

Around this time last year the Government announced that it would begin a nationwide rollout of free period products in schools, to be available to all by June last year.

This followed a pilot in the Waikato region.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said providing free period products at school was one way the Government could directly address poverty, help increase school attendance and make a positive impact on children's wellbeing.

A year on, the Ministry of Education's Hautū (leader) Operations and Integration Sean Teddy told Hawke's Bay Today there were 141 schools and kura in Hawke's Bay/Tairāwhiti taking part in the initiative.

"We continue to encourage all eligible schools and kura to opt-in to ensure product is available on-site for those students who may need it."

He said poor access to period products could affect students' attendance and engagement at school.

"Students can endure the stigma of not being supported to properly manage what is a normal, healthy fact of life and miss out on learning, sporting and cultural activities, affecting their achievement and wellbeing."

Napier Girls High School principal Dawn Ackroyd says the government initiative to supply free period products has been a 'great success'. Photo / File

Teddy said across New Zealand over 33,000 cartons of period products had been supplied to schools and kura since the initiative last year.

Of these, over 2300 cartons had been supplied to the Hawkes Bay/Tairāwhiti region.

Each carton has 12 packs of pads or tampons, which provides enough product for six students to manage one menstrual cycle.

Napier Girls' High School principal Dawn Ackroyd said the school opted in in June 2021.

"I think it's a fantastic initiative, and about time," she said.

"It supports students' wellbeing - access to period products is easier and it is fantastic."

Ackroyd said period products were costly, and in financially-difficult times they were often a luxury some students and their families could "simply" not afford.

"They are very costly, no one should have to pay. They are essential for wellbeing.

"Times are tough, so as a school we try and do every little bit we can do to help."

Ackroyd said students and their whanau were appreciative of the initiative and it had been "very well received".

Napier Girls' High wellbeing prefects Isabel Dunnett-Welch and Emilie Gerber said it was a "very positive move" made by the Government.

"The cost of period products adds up, and having it freely available helps the girls feel more comfortable and cared for," Gerber said.

"It's really good that we don't have to pay for it ourselves."

She said because the products were available at school the girls could talk about periods "more freely", thus reducing the stigma attached to it.

"Having our leaders participate makes us feel great too."

Dunnett-Welch said it was a step in the right direction.

"It's a positive move by the Government and the girls are very appreciative."

Peterhead School deputy principal Tineka Tuala-Fata says 'ikura' is a time to be celebrated for girls. Photo / NZME

Peterhead School deputy principal Tineka Tuala-Fata said the school had been participating in the initiative since its inception last year.

"We did this to support our girls and their whānau during this very important time of their lives.

"Our community works hard for their tamariki to provide whatever we can to help them grow into successful citizens of Pāharakeke and the world.

"We love the philosophy of free period products and support the notion that this is a right, not a privilege."

Tuala-Fata said the school had girls of all age groups who required support.

"It is a special time of turning into their womanhood - Ikura.

"Ikura is a time to be celebrated and to provide understanding for our young women.

"Having the products available to our community supports this so that our young women understand this is a part of life that is sacred and normal."

She said it was a way of normalising menstruation with young women.

"We made sure quickly to take away the whakamā (shame) factor of people having to ask for period products by placing these into our space called "Te Whānau Piringa".

"This is a place of whānau wellness, so is the appropriate place for these to be stored and accessed by whānau."

She said a staff member kept an eye on the stock and refilled when required.

"We also have brown paper bags provided so that wāhine are able to access these in a private manner."

She said the school had five classes of 12- to 13-year-olds and five classes of 10- to 12- year-olds, meaning there were approximately 130 girls who fell in the age range for periods.

"Once we were able to tailor the needs to our community we streamlined which products were used by our wāhine and reordered."

The general reaction of the students at the school, their whānau and staff has been one of gratefulness, she said.

"Received humbly and graciously.

"It certainly takes away another issue for our young ladies and their whānau. This initiative takes away on more of life's stresses and has made a huge difference to our community and our young mana wāhine."