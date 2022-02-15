So big, she says, that they were running out of seats and had to find more.
While the cinema has been closed since 2012, the sisters, who run the cafe, are keen to get it up and running again.
They have teamed up with the MovieFest Charitable Trust to help them with the project.
It's a bit of a passion project for Stephanie, who is keen to preserve as much of the original building as possible.
The cinema part of the building mostly needs a bit of TLC, like replacing some tiles, updating the bathrooms and one area probably needs a bit of earthquake strengthening but structurally the building is fairly sound.
"It's more about restoring before it starts getting into deterioration," Stephanie says.
An engineer has been to look at the building and has told the girls the back wall will be a problem.
The entire project won't be cheap and the girls are calling on the help of the community so they can get the cinema up and running again.