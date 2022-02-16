Barry Simmonds has always had a thing for motor sport. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barry Simmonds has always had a thing for motor sport. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Dannevirke man is wanting to introduce a different kind of motorsport to the town.

Barry Simmonds is hoping to get enough interest to hold a day where people could come along and see what it was all about.

Called Sporting Trials, it involved vehicles being driven up hills through defined courses.

He said it had been going in New Zealand for about 25 years and was based on a long-established sport in the UK.

Where it differed from 4WD motorsport, is that the vehicles weighed around 450kg and didn't go any faster than about 40km/h an hour.

Unlike other motorsports, the competition is based on a driver's ability to complete the steep courses without stopping or hitting anything.

Each vehicle had a driver and a 'Bouncer' or co-driver, who would direct the driver and shift their weight to help with traction.

"It's a fascinating sport," Simmonds said, who got involved after marrying his second wife Pamela.

He lost his first wife, Lorraine, after 48 years together.

The couple had moved to Dannevirke and had been looking into something they could do, but "it just never happened".

Simmonds, who had always "had a thing about motorsport and been involved on the fringes" wanted a motorsport he and Pamela could both get involved in.

"So we both went and had a few runs up in Taranaki and she just absolutely loved it."

He bought a second-hand car and refurbished it, but due to Covid, it was "all dressed but nowhere to go."

With the help of a farming group, he may be able to access some farmland and set up a demo day.

The Taranaki club would also come to participate.

The sport was something people could "get hooked on," Simmonds said.

"It seems to be that anyone that's become involved in the sport over the years, it's only happened after they've had a drive or been taken for a drive."

He said it looked simple but it was actually very challenging because certain aspects of it went against a person's natural instincts.

"It's a whole new set of skills."

As the vehicles were also lightweight, and were required to have standard tyres, they didn't churn up the ground as much.

"You might get a fairly gnarly bit where a wheel will spin."

He said grass seed would be thrown on the spot if that happened.

"You've got to be very respectful of the landowners."

Anyone interested in the sport could read more on the website: https://www.sporty.co.nz/sportingtrials or contact Barry Simmonds on 0279122856