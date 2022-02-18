Cranford Hospice Trust's Pat Turley (left) Frane Rosandich, Andrea Jopling, Janice Byford-Jones and foundation chairman Chris Tremain at the site of the new hospice. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plans to build a brand new hospice between Hastings and Napier have reached a major milestone with over $10 million now raised for the project.

The fundraising milestone means Cranford Hospice can now lodge a building consent application to build its new home on a donated 5.8ha site along Chesterhope Rd in Pakowhai - between Napier and Hastings.

The long-running hospice is currently based in dated premises on Knight St in Hastings.

The overall cost of the project is estimated at around $15m and it is hoped the new building will be opened by the end of 2024, pending ongoing construction supply issues.

The foundation behind the hospice is still looking to raise the remaining $5m but wanted to reach $10m before going ahead with a building consent application.

The new facility will include up to 10 bedrooms - all with ensuites - plus plenty of space for the nursing team, who can care for up to 200 people on any given day mainly in the community.

Plans are currently being finalised to be included in the building consent.

Cranford Hospice Foundation chairman Chris Tremain said the new facility would ensure people in Hawke's Bay could receive the very best palliative care.

"We are blown away by the generosity shown by individuals, businesses and trusts.

"Their philanthropy means we have reached our initial 'green light' goal of $10m in

committed funds," he said.

"Green-lighting the project means Cranford Hospice will now proceed to secure

building consent."

To date, 44 large donors have made contributions to the project.

That includes Royston Health Trust ($1.5m), Weem Charitable Trust ($1m), and Hastings

District Council ($500,000). The Cranford Hospice Foundation endowment fund contributed $5m and the rest has come from numerous individuals, groups and trusts who have donated between $5000 and $300,000.

Royston Health Trust chairwoman Jacqui Gray said the trust was delighted to support the project.

"This whole of community project, situated between our two major cities, is an important

health initiative for the people of Hawke's Bay."

Cranford Hospice has been based at its current site in Hastings since it opened in 1982.

In 2017, it was decided the hospice required a new and expanded home.

The Joan Fernie Charitable Trust generously donated the site for the new hospice facility in Pakowhai.

The hospice has not made a decision on exactly what will happen to its existing site when it moves across to the new facility.