The Manawatū-Tararua Highway: One month open and no complaints, crashes or potholes

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The latest flyover footage from March shows an almost complete highway.

In one month of motorists travelling the $824 million Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway, there have been no complaints, no crashes and no potholes.

The Mayor of Tararua, Tracey Collis, said the highway was exceeding expectations, and relieving travel anxiety and boosting businesses.

