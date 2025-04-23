Five councillors have confirmed they will be running for re-election, while three are undecided and one is choosing not to run again in the local body election that runs from September 9, 2025, to October 11 2025.

Collis was first elected as mayor in 2016 and is currently in her third term.

She said her track record demonstrated she had consistently delivered results for Tararua communities.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said she consistently delivered for the district.

“In the next three years, we must continue adapting to change.”

She intended to focus on the Dannevirke Dam, which she said remained a priority, as well as navigating central government changes to local water. She also wanted to attract more residents to Tararua.

Erana Peeti-Webber said she would seek re-election after six years as a councillor and deputy mayor.

Tararua District Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said she was focused on kids, who would build a future for the district.

“I believe my contributions are not yet complete. I am prepared to leverage this experience to assist any incoming councillors, helping them acclimate swiftly to their new roles.”

She said the upcoming term was crucial as the implementation of Local Water Done Well would take place.

“My primary emphasis has consistently been on the tamariki and rangatahi in Tararua. They represent our future.”

Tararua District Councillor Steve Wallace said he was taking time to consider his options.

Councillor Steve Wallace also planned to stand for re-election, but was undecided about standing for mayor.

“It’s a significant decision, and I’m taking the time to carefully consider what’s best for the community and myself.”

He said there was still more he wanted to achieve and was committed to continuing the work he had started.

Councillor Sharon Wards believed her experience and community understanding made her a great candidate to stand for council in the election. She said she would not be running for mayor.

Tararua District Councillor Sharon Wards said if re-elected her focus would be on multiple issues.

“I am confident that any candidates who stand will provide good leadership and direction for the Tararua.”

Wards planned to use her next term to focus on legislative and compliance changes from central government and authorities, while retaining and enhancing a local voice.

She said her focus would also be on rates affordability and appropriate and prudent expenditure to ensure core infrastructure services meet growing needs in the district.

Both Peter Johns and Michael Long were undecided.

Johns said he had been on the council for 15 years at the end of this term, and there were still things he wanted to do or were in the process of being done, including the new district plan.

“My indecision about whether I will stand again probably has a bit to do with that.”

Tararua District Councillor Peter Johns was undecided on whether he would stand for re-election in the 2025 local body election.

He said should he stand, his focus would be on the growth of the whole district with the new highway.

Long, a dairy farmer, said he was waiting until ‘Water Done Well’ had been finalised before he made his decision.

Tararua District Councillor Michael Long said he would make his decision in the winter.

“I’m making a decision in the middle of winter.”

Should he decide to stand, Long said water, rates and cost of living were the big issues for Tararua to focus on.

Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Māori Ward councillor Naioma Chase said the question of re-election had been a popular topic with friends, family, fellow councillors and the wider community.

Tararua District Tamaki-nui-a-Rua Maori Ward councillor Naioma Chase confirmed she would be standing for re-election.

She said she had decided to stand for council again, but would not be running for mayor.

Kerry Sutherland was overseas at the time Hawke’s Bay Today inquired about the local body election and said he would consider it on his return to the country.

Alison Franklin said she would not seek re-election.

2025 local election timeline

July 4 - Candidate nominations open and roll opens for public inspection

August 1 - at 12 noon , Candidate nominations close and roll closes

August 6 - Public notice of candidates’ names

September 9-22 - Voting documents delivered

October 7 - Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date votes must be returned to council’s secure ballot boxes.

October 11 - at 12 noon Election day – voting closes midday

October 11 - from 12 noon Progress results

October 16-22 - Declaration of results

October/November - Elected members’ swearing in ceremonies

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.