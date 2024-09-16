Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Frimley: Hastings water main bursts, damaging road

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Police search property in hunt for Breanna Muriwai's remains, wild weather hits parts of the country and suspect in Trump assassination attempt appears in court.

A section of substantial watermain burst in Hastings on Tuesday leaving residents without water and damaging the road.

Water is being restored to the properties west of the railway line after the section of watermain, an underground pipe that deliver a steady supply of fresh, clean drinking water burst on the intersection of Nottingley Rd and Frimley Rd and Matariki Ave about 7.15am.

The substantial watermain was part of the old network which burst causing the failure.
The substantial watermain was part of the old network which burst causing the failure.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the issue had been isolated and the area impacted was reduced to properties in the close vicinity of the affected pipeline in Frimley.

There was no firm timeline given as to when the repairs would be completed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was a substantial watermain that’s part of the old network and the failure caused a large number of properties to lose water or water pressure, and damaged the road surface.”

The Hawke’s Bay Hospital water supply is operational. Traffic management is in place while repairs are being undertaken.

The Hastings District Council spokesperson said they wanted to thank the community for their patience while the repair is undertaken.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today