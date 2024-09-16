Police search property in hunt for Breanna Muriwai's remains, wild weather hits parts of the country and suspect in Trump assassination attempt appears in court.

A section of substantial watermain burst in Hastings on Tuesday leaving residents without water and damaging the road.

Water is being restored to the properties west of the railway line after the section of watermain, an underground pipe that deliver a steady supply of fresh, clean drinking water burst on the intersection of Nottingley Rd and Frimley Rd and Matariki Ave about 7.15am.

The substantial watermain was part of the old network which burst causing the failure.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the issue had been isolated and the area impacted was reduced to properties in the close vicinity of the affected pipeline in Frimley.

There was no firm timeline given as to when the repairs would be completed.