Experts offer education and jobs guidance for Hawke's Bay youth

Te Tai Whenua o Heretaunga's Ruth Faafuata (LEFT), and MOE principal adviser secondary and tertiary Sharon Blount were among those at the Education and Employment Awareness Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

Questions were answered this week by education providers, businesses and employment advisers at the Education and Employment Awareness Day event.

Held at the Hastings District Council's Camberley Community Centre, the event provided an opportunity for parents, caregivers and those not in education or employment to discuss with agencies, providers and employers their individual needs to enable them to engage with education and employment.

These ranged from companies including Turners and Growers and Russell Roads, to services like police, The Hawke's Bay District Health Board, and Te Tai Whenua o Heretaunga.

Those interested in continuing their education were able to speak with organisations including EIT, Future Col, Workforce Development and Turanga Ararau.

Ministry of Education principal adviser secondary and tertiary Sharon Blount said it was about removing barriers to education and sparking ideas for post-school employment.

She said the event provided "a safe community environment" for the ministry to provide whatever support they could, and answer questions about tertiary study, work, or about schooling for youngsters.

"Things like what age their preschoolers can be enrolled at a specific early childhood service; or that they have issues with their child attending primary school."

Council's social and cultural development committee chairman Malcolm Dixon said they supported initiatives which helped students make the most of their time at school, and broadened the horizons of youth considering tertiary education or job opportunities.

"There are so many options, and sometimes events like these can trigger an interest they may never have thought of," the former school principal said.

"For the average person, a quarter of their adult life will be spent at work, so if we can help guide them into fulfilling work that enables them to support themselves or a family into the future, and contribute to society, that is an excellent outcome."

