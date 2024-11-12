Advertisement
Enchanted Ball: Secret venue to be unveiled for the Te Mata Park fundraiser

By Rafaella Melo
Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
The sixth annual Enchanted Ball takes place on Saturday, promising an entertaining evening in support of Te Mata Park. Photo / Heather Liddell

A mysterious location for a well-known event in Hawke’s Bay . . . time for the sixth Enchanted Ball.

Taking place this Saturday, November 23, the ball will raise funds for Te Mata Park with first-class entertainment.

Althugh the location is only revealed on the night, event organiser Greg Howie has shared some hints.

“This year, it’ll be reds and purples - surrounded by green,” Howie said.

A past Enchanted Ball venue. The secret venue, revealed only on the event’s night, remains under wraps. Photo / Heather Liddell
Tranzit Buses will transport guests from Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau, and Havelock North to the mystery site.

“This isn’t just about one magical evening - it’s about supporting Te Mata Park and bringing people together in a memorable way.”

Te Mata Park Trust manager Sarah Austin-Smith said funds raised would go towards track maintenance in the park.

“Te Mata Park is private land gifted to the people of Hawke’s Bay. The park receives some funding from local councils; however, we rely on donations and grants for approximately one-third of our operational costs,” Austin-Smith said.

The night’s entertainment includes Scarlett Eden, DJ Larry Nobody and DJ Muse.

It also brings together local businesses and sponsors such as Orton’s, Pak ’n Save Hastings, Three Wise Birds, Peroni, The National Distillery Company, Sniff Flowers, Intense Sound & Vision New Zealand, Premier Loos, Gifford Devine, Flock Events, and Flagship Events Company for the local cause.

“Our suppliers and partners are the true backbone of this event. It’s truly a testament to the collaborative spirit of Hawke’s Bay,” Howie said.

The final release of tickets is available now.

