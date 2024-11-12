Tranzit Buses will transport guests from Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau, and Havelock North to the mystery site.

“This isn’t just about one magical evening - it’s about supporting Te Mata Park and bringing people together in a memorable way.”

Te Mata Park Trust manager Sarah Austin-Smith said funds raised would go towards track maintenance in the park.

“Te Mata Park is private land gifted to the people of Hawke’s Bay. The park receives some funding from local councils; however, we rely on donations and grants for approximately one-third of our operational costs,” Austin-Smith said.

The night’s entertainment includes Scarlett Eden, DJ Larry Nobody and DJ Muse.

It also brings together local businesses and sponsors such as Orton’s, Pak ’n Save Hastings, Three Wise Birds, Peroni, The National Distillery Company, Sniff Flowers, Intense Sound & Vision New Zealand, Premier Loos, Gifford Devine, Flock Events, and Flagship Events Company for the local cause.

“Our suppliers and partners are the true backbone of this event. It’s truly a testament to the collaborative spirit of Hawke’s Bay,” Howie said.

The final release of tickets is available now.