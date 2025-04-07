Church Road Winery when its last Jazz in the Park concert was held in 2007, featuring English hitmaker Georgie Fame. Jazz in the Park is being revived at Church Road, Taradale, this week. Photo / NZME.

“It has a nostalgia about it,” she said. “Time and time again, when I have been working on shows at the venue, people have shared stories of those unforgettable afternoons, and there’s always a special fondness to their conversation.”

Barrie Browne was winery manager for Montana Wines at the winery in 1993 when the first Jazz in the Park was staged, using the stage erected for a New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops tour gig.

He asked if it could stay up an extra week, got the go-ahead and Jazz in the Park was born, with “good support” from late New Zealand big-band guru Rodger Fox.

Several overseas acts were attracted, while keeping to a local theme, Browne said.

While the Jazz in the Park theme disappeared, the green has staged numerous concerts, featuring international acts such as Simply Red, Ronan Keating, Boz Scaggs, Joe Cocker, George Thorogood, Crowded House, Lionel Ritchie, Steely Dan, Steve Winwood, Daryl Hall and John Oates, James Taylor, Jefferson Starship, and Toto, all since 2009.

Headlining the late-season revival is Auckland-based Zimbabwean saxophonist and Afro-Jazz, funk and soul exponent Thabani Gapara, whose journey has seen him share the stage with such acts as Katchafire, Stan Walker, and Troy Kingi.

He’s joined by local talent, including the Hawke’s Bay Jazz Club Big Band, stalwarts of the original Church Road Jazz in the Park, and Margot Pierard, who Elstone notes was on the bill in 2006.

Pierard appears with her new project, Whiskey Green Horse, Jess Atkins and Deep Fried Funk, and Lady Larisa and her band.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 52 years of journalism experience, 42 of them in Hawke’s Bay, in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues and personalities.