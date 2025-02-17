“So it depends on who is available, and this is where the poll becomes quite useful because it will help us target our efforts in terms of bringing artists to Hawke’s Bay, and that is the objective to get an understanding of where people are and where their preferences lie and helps us with a bit of forward direction.”

Holley said no-one was locked in for the next Mission Concert, and that was part of the reasoning for putting out the poll now.

The last time they ran a similar poll was in 2019, which saw Queen and Adam Lambert top the votes.

The last Mission Concert was held in November 2023, when Robbie Williams packed out two big shows at the 25,000-capacity venue.

Robbie Williams on stage at the Mission Concert in November 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mission Estate Winery is arguably the best winery concert venue in the world and has attracted entertainers such as Sir Elton John, Phil Collins, Sir Rod Stewart, Dixie Chicks (now The Chicks), Michael Buble, Eric Clapton, Kenny Rogers, and Ray Charles over the past three decades.

Some big names have been kept off the list on the poll for the next big act - including the likes of Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen.

Holley said the last time they had a conversation with Springsteen’s team the cost was “very, very, very expensive”.

“This is where reality strikes pretty hard, because people may have a real desire to attend a Bruce Springsteen concert, but the reality is for us to stage that is totally cost prohibitive,” he said.

“It is the pragmatism of striking the balance between the size of the venue and the ability for the concert-goers, the punters, to cover the cost.”

There are prizes for voting in the poll, namely five hospitality packages for the next Mission Concert worth $1200 each.

An email blurb sent to Mission Concert members, about the poll, stated the venue remained committed to delivering world-class performances.

“That’s why we’ve identified a list of top international artists who may be touring in our region during the next two summers - and we want to know who you would love to see on the Mission Concert stage."

Go to missionconcert.co.nz/news/2025-survey/ to vote.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.