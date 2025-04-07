Two early-morning smash-and-grab raids in which young thieves targeted store perfumes in the Napier CBD at the weekend are understood to have been caught on CCTV and also on the phone cameras of inner-city residents.
The first of the Emerson St shopping precinct raids happened pre-dawn on Saturday at Elaines on Emerson, between Dalton St and Clive Square, and the second was at Life Pharmacy, between Dalton St and Hastings St, early on Monday.
The shop owners said young offenders were suspected in both attacks on the businesses, each of which has a history of more than 40 years in the area.