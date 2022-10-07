Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Eastern Institute of Technology will lose name in mega merger

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine
3 mins to read
The Eastern Institute of Technology brand, which has been used since 1996, will be dropped next year. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Eastern Institute of Technology brand, which has been used since 1996, will be dropped next year. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay-based Eastern Institute of Technology is set to lose its name next year as part of a merger into a nationwide mega polytechnic.

All 16 polytechs and institutes of technology across the country

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today