The Eastern Institute of Technology brand, which has been used since 1996, will be dropped next year. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay-based Eastern Institute of Technology is set to lose its name next year as part of a merger into a nationwide mega polytechnic.

All 16 polytechs and institutes of technology across the country are being merged into one nationwide polytechnic, called Te Pūkenga.

The Eastern Institute of Technology (EIT), which is the leading tertiary provider in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, will dissolve its boards and become a business division of Te Pūkenga on November 1.

The merger has been in the pipeline since 2019 and is taking effect ahead of the 2023 academic year.

The shift will see unified courses and qualifications offered across the country.

When asked what will happen to the long-standing EIT brand, Te Pūkenga acting chief executive Peter Winder said there would be a period of "co-branding" before shifting to the new brand, Te Pūkenga.

"Last year, chief executives from Te Pūkenga subsidiaries agreed on a period of co-branding throughout 2022 and early 2023," he said.

"In 2023, we plan to move to a single Te Pūkenga brand.

"Te Pūkenga is also working with tangata whenua to ensure īngoa Māori (Māori names) of significance have the opportunity to live on in the context of campus and building names."

EIT has used its current name since 1996.

It is unclear when in 2023 it will move solely to Te Pūkenga, and it will be known as EIT Te Pūkenga in the meantime.

The new mega polytechnic, which has its headquarters in Hamilton, has got off to a rocky start with CEO Stephen Town and CFO Matthew Walker both resigning in recent months.

There have also been reports of the entity struggling with its finances.

An EIT lecturer and union representative told Hawke's Bay Today in August many staff were becoming increasingly anxious about a lack of assurance over jobs, and about which courses would remain next year.

Winder said this week that all staff at EIT had been offered contracts on their existing terms and conditions for the transition on November 1.

However, he confirmed planning around "organisational direction" at EIT was ongoing, with regards to staffing.

"We have recently engaged on our executive structure and organisational direction," Winder said.

"Once confirmed, we will complete the detailed design for each functional area and consult with affected kaimahi (staff) directly."

He did not say how many courses would be retained or added next year at EIT Te Pūkenga, but stated the focus was "about unifying programmes so that learners have more flexibility no matter where they study".

EIT strategic projects and partnerships executive director Glen Harkness said some signage had changed to the co-branding of EIT Te Pūkenga, while a lot of work would be done next year around updating signage.

"A stocktake of all signage that will need to change has not been undertaken but is part of a Te Pūkenga-led workstream looking at signage and branding of capital assets," Harkness said.

"Some EIT signage, as well as EIT's digital branding and stationery, has already changed to reflect the co-branding.

"Not all signs will be changed at this stage as it would not be financially prudent with further changes expected next year as we move to a single Te Pūkenga brand."