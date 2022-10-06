Napier hits lead in Ross Shield rugby

Napier player Hannah Symes scoring in her team's win against home side Dannevirke on Wednesday, helping her team to an unbeaten record now after the three games. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier had one of their coolest Ross Shield match wins when they beat Hastings East on the third day of the annual tournament today with snow falling at times during the game at Rugby Park, Dannevirke.

Leading 12-0 at halftime, Napier won 19-5 to head to the top of the table with three wins, and avenge successive sound defeats by Hastings East, the defending champions, in their two tournaments since Napier last had their hands on the trophy as joint winners with Hastings West in 2018.

Rafe Paewai lets loose a pass for Dannevirke versus Napier. Photo Paul Taylor

The two Hastings sides had drawn 7-7 on Wednesday, and it continued to be just as tough for Hastings West in the second Thursday match against Central Hawke's Bay, with another draw, 5-5, featuring a try to each side in the first half.

It marked a rare Ross Shield moment with both Hastings sides having gone two days in a row without a win, and a comparative country team achievement following Hastings West's 50-0 victory in the match between the two sides at last year's tournament in Hastings.

The best was saved for last for the locals with Dannevirke beating Wairoa 52-14 in the tournament's annual clash of the southern and northern Hawke's Bay sides.

Friday is Town v Country day, with Central playing Hastings East at 1pm, Dannevirke taking on Hastings West at 2pm, and Wairoa facing Napier at 3pm.

The tournament ends on Saturday.