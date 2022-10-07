Kathy Kane and Dallas with his finished treatment outside the Shadow Clinic in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kathy Kane and Dallas with his finished treatment outside the Shadow Clinic in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Transforming people is what makes Kathy Kane happy.

The owner of Korr Hair Salon, in Napier, says she loves adding joy to people's lives and has recently expanded her ability to do just that.

"About three years ago I saw a guy on Married at First Sight who had treatment at a Shadow Clinic," she said.

"He looked amazing and I decided that I wanted to be able to offer that treatment to Hawke's Bay men."

The Shadow Clinic Napier has been open since May following Kathy's training in Australia.

The clinic specialises in scalp micro pigmentation, which is a detailed process where pigments are put directly onto the skin's dermal layer to mimic the appearance of real hair follicles.

"I've had amazing feedback from men who have had this treatment done," Kathy says.

"The only thing is that men don't talk to each other about it," she laughed.

Kathy Kane at The Shadow Clinic in Napier treating Dallas. photo / Paul Taylor

"If a woman says to another woman 'you look good' that usually starts a conversation about what they have had done and where. However, men tend not to share.

"They need to start talking and help their fellow men to look and feel good about themselves."

One person who was happy to talk is Dallas.

Dallas says he found out about the treatment through a friend.

"I did some research and thought it looked really good. I had a consultation with Kathy and it was an easy decision to say yes.

"It's one of the best things I have done for myself. I have been shaving my head for a few years now because I had a bit of a receding hairline."

Kathy recommends three treatments. "It takes quite a long time to do. The ' hair tattoo' involves small needles depositing tiny dots of pigment - about 500,000 - onto the scalp."

Dallas says after the first treatment he could see the outline of how it was going to look.

"After the second I could see a real change and the third was just the finishing touch. It turned out better than I expected and gave my confidence a real boost," Dallas said.

He says there was no pain, just "like a scratching" and very little aftercare.

"It really looks like real hair — like an afternoon shadow after shaving. I highly recommend it. I think it makes me look a bit younger," Dallas laughed.

Kathy says the treatment can be life-changing.

The finished result for Dallas. Photo / Paul Taylor

"I had one client who didn't tell his wife he was having treatment. She went away for the weekend and when she came home she thought he had grown his hair. But it was a tattoo. He was so happy his wife liked it."

Kathy, who has 30 years' experience in hairdressing, is loving her new role.

"It's so different to hairdressing and it's nice to be able to do something for guys."

She is happy to work flexible hours to fit her clients in.

"I was freaking out a bit about it all at the beginning but my partner said 'just do it' and I'm really glad I jumped in. It's so satisfying to see how happy it makes people."

The treatment is perfect for male pattern baldness and alopecia.

"Whether you are thinning, receding or completely bald, scalp micro pigmentation can give you the appearance of a full head of hair. Tell your mates and come check us out."

For more information go to napier@theshadowclinic.co.nz