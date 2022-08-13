Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

'It is messy': Lecturer says anxiety growing among EIT staff over merger plans

4 minutes to read
Tertiary Education Union national women's vice president Jael Reiri, who is also a lecturer at EIT, says the lack of assurance is very concerning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tertiary Education Union national women's vice president Jael Reiri, who is also a lecturer at EIT, says the lack of assurance is very concerning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

There is a growing sense of anxiety and deflation among many staff at Eastern Institute of Technology as no assurance has been given about jobs and courses for next year, a union representative and lecturer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.