Rural Life in New Zealand - one of the themes in this year’s CHB A&P Show amateur photography competition.

The CHB A&P Show is coming up on November 8 and 9, and organisers are encouraging keen amateur photographers to get snapping.

Entries for the CHB A&P Show Amateur Photography Competition open soon and this year’s themes for adults are Rural Life in NZ, Night Sky, Bugger and Macro.

Children are also encouraged to enter. The children’s themes are Rural Life in NZ, Night Sky and My Happy Place.

Entry forms will be available soon on the A&P Show website chbshow.co.nz

Entries close on October 31 and can be taken to the secretary’s office at the CHB A&P Showgrounds, Mitchel St Waipukurau or left at Unichem Pharmacy, Ruataniwha St Waipukurau.