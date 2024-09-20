The athletes, who regularly challenge each other to test their fitness, had the additional factor of completing it in a heat chamber with temperatures between 30C and 35C and humidity that reached 70%.

Blair Tickner during the fundraiser for Ozanam House Palmerston North and Cure Leukaemia UK. Photo / Michaela Gower

When Hawke’s Bay Today spoke with Tickner beforehand, he felt confident the team would smash the challenge and only hoped they wouldn’t vomit.

“Any predictions? Me and Dane Cleaver usually go toe to toe, it’s going to be fun and there is going to be a bit of spewing and a bit of hard work and sweat - but we will have fun in the end,” Tickner said.

He hoped they could raise $2000 to $4000 each for the Givealittle page that would close on Sunday.

“We have always bound together, so this is just another challenge for the team as a unit.”

Blair Tickner catches his breath while teammates battle in the heat. Photo / Michaela Gower

Sarah Tickner’s cancer journey

Tickner’s wife Sarah was diagnosed while he was playing county cricket for Derbyshire in England.

She started chemotherapy while they were overseas before being transferred to Palmerston North Hospital about three months ago.

“It was a bit scary flying back because there was the risk of blood clotting and we were given blood thinner injections that I was putting into her stomach every 12 hours,” Tickner said.

Blair Tickner said his wife Sarah was a trooper when it came to her cancer journey.

Back on home soil Sarah has continued with treatment and had another two rounds of chemo.

“She is doing well, but she doesn’t like me saying ‘well’, because every day is cancer,” Tickner said.

Tickner said they were still facing another three months of “heavy” chemo and a further 18 months of monthly chemo that was “maintenance-based”.

“It’s so hard and it’s a long process.”

Donations can be made to the Central Stags Climb for Cancer Givealittle.

