The Central Stags cricket team and Black Cap Blair Tickner have pushed themselves to the limit in a heat chamber to raise money for charities supporting Tickner’s wife Sarah through her cancer fight.
The team took to Mitre 10 Park on Thursday to replicate climbing the highest peaks of each of the eight provinces that make up the ‘Central Districts area’, doing so either by replicating skiing, rowing or biking.
The athletes, who regularly challenge each other to test their fitness, had the additional factor of completing it in a heat chamber with temperatures between 30C and 35C and humidity that reached 70%.
When Hawke’s Bay Today spoke with Tickner beforehand, he felt confident the team would smash the challenge and only hoped they wouldn’t vomit.
“Any predictions? Me and Dane Cleaver usually go toe to toe, it’s going to be fun and there is going to be a bit of spewing and a bit of hard work and sweat - but we will have fun in the end,” Tickner said.