Year 8 students from Argyll East, Sherwood, Omakere, Porangahau and Pukehou schools at a special morning tea.

Omakere School hosted this term’s morning tea for Year 8 students.

This Kāhui Ako initiative gives Year 8 students in Central Hawke’s Bay a chance to get together and get to know one another before starting college.

Students visit a stand of kahikatea as part of a morning tea for Year 8 students hosted by Omakere School.

This term students from Argyll East, Sherwood, Omakere, Porangahau and Pukehou schools went on a walk to visit a stand of kahikatea that Omakere School cares for.