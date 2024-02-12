Hawke's Bay Today photographers Warren Buckland and Paul Taylor recall some of the events they covered as Cyclone Gabrielle slammed into the region.

Throughout the region, February 14 will be commemorated and marked with services, karakia, and community events to remember the devastation that Cyclone Gabrielle caused, and the ongoing impact it has had on lives and livelihoods.

On Wednesday, people are encouraged to unite and show support by wearing Hawke’s Bay’s colours of black and white, and a region-wide minute of silence will be held at noon.

Shops and businesses are encouraged to decorate towns and communities with black and white in store windows and letterboxes.

Where you can go in Hawke’s Bay to commemorate:

Tia Ataera, 4, of Hastings, at the Cyclone Gabrielle volunteer appreciation event on Sunday, writing her message for display later in the week. Photo / Connull Lang

From 6am

Wairoa: 1.8km memorial hīkoi from the A&P Showgrounds to Memorial Park/Tapuae Grounds, followed by karakia and kai.

From 7am

Ōmāhu Marae: Community karakia at 7.30am.

From 11am

Waipawa: Commemoration service at the Waipawa Primary School from 11am to 12.30pm.

Pōrangahau: Community gathering at Pōrangahau Memorial Hall, Abercrombie St, from 11am to 1.30pm.

Hastings: Commemoration service at Civic Square at 11.30am.

Napier: Commemoration service at the Sound Shell at 11.45am.

From 2pm

Te Whatu Ora memorial service: The courtyard behind the chapel, Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, from 2.45pm to 3.15pm

From 4pm

Bay View: Community Together event at the Bay View Hotel at 4pm.

From 5pm

Puketapu: Community evening at the Puketapu Pub from 5.30pm.

From 6pm

Esk Valley: Community Together event at Valley D Vine in Esk Valley at 6pm.

For more details on other official events, including some over the weekend, go to www.hawkesbaytogether.co.nz

Approaching the anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle will be difficult for many members of the community, so please continue to check in on your neighbours and friends.

If anyone needs further support during this time, please remember help is available. Go to https://www.wellbeingsupport.health.nz/ for a list of agencies that can offer help.



