Residents in the cut-off town of Wairoa describe the moment Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Video / George Heard

Planned commemorations in Wairoa for the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle will look to both reflect on the loss of the disaster and acknowledge progress in the flood-hit town.

In what is set to be a raw and emotional day for many, February 14 will be commemorated in Wairoa with a hīkoi through some of the worst-hit areas, as well as a minute’s silence, a concert and a special mokopuna day.

Wairoa faced unprecedented losses from Gabrielle.

“The one-year anniversary is a time to reflect on the tremendous impacts of this disaster, particularly the loss of lives,” Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said.

“In Wairoa, our scars are still very raw, and our rebuilding is challenging.”

People of Wairoa are invited to a hīkoi through the streets of North Clyde to commemorate the first anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Neil Reid

The region still has more than a hundred homes that are yellow-stickered, hundreds of displaced whānau and significant structural and flood protection work to be done.

“Wairoa’s strength is its community, and I acknowledge all those people who are supporting our journey to recovery,” Little said.

“February 14, 2024, is a time to reflect on Cyclone Gabrielle by remembering and learning from the past while also moving forward and acknowledging the progress that we have made.”

The special memorial hīkoi will see residents and whānau walk 1.8km through the whenua of North Clyde, which the awa (river and water) engulfed, acknowledging the journey the people of Wairoa have been on.

People should meet at 6am at the A&P Showgrounds for a karakia, and all whānau are invited to “hikoia te hīkoi” from Ruataniwha Rd through North Clyde streets, collecting whānau along the way and ending at Memorial Park/Tapuae Grounds.

A minute’s silence will also be observed at noon, with everyone encouraged to pay tribute wherever they are.

There will also be options for the region’s resilient and courageous tamariki and mokopuna.

People who register ahead of time will also be able to head to the Tapuae Grounds, which will be transformed into an inflatable world of fun.

From 5.30pm until 8.30pm on February 14, a special concert will also be held for all at the grounds. It will offer an abundance of music, kai and whanaungatanga (connection and kinship).