Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

OPINION

We recently thanked some of the people who helped during and after the events of the February 14, 2023 cyclone with the Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards.

Nominations came from the community, and it was humbling to be there on the awards night and hear the stories of what happened, and the heroism and help that came in many forms from so many people.

I want to acknowledge all the people who have helped, from those who risked their own lives saving others to those who cooked and cleaned, those who shovelled silt and cleared up properties, and those who provided a safe place to go for those who were displaced.

A huge thank you too to everyone who donated to the Napier Mayoral Relief Fund.

Through the fund, we have been able to help the helpers. As much as elbow grease and a positive attitude is what has got us through, pūtea [money] is also vital to enable people and organisations to get back on their feet.

Thank you to every individual, every business, every school group, every organisation, known and anonymous, from Raumati Beach School to the Napier RSA, and all the 100 donors in between.

Whether it was $50 or $5000, every person - and every cent - matters and has made a difference to our community.

We’ve been supported, cared for, fed, fuelled up, tooled-up, and given some fun and entertainment and some practical help thanks to the Mayoral Relief Fund.

The grant has been used for things like diesel for machinery utilised during the clean-up, meals and accommodation for helpers, new CCTV and new GPS units, events for our most impacted communities, a brand-new basketball court in Petane, and specific grants for the homeowners and tenants of red and yellow-stickered properties.

Cyclone Gabrielle had a big impact on our region. What’s had an even bigger impact is the power of people to get behind those in need, give a little or a lot, and help out wherever they can.

Thank you for providing the resources needed to help Napier get through this challenging time.

In whichever form it takes - from financial giving to volunteering your time - your generosity, selflessness and belief in our people make me very proud to be part of this community.