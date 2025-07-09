“AOS would have to be the role that really stands out to me because you work with a really tight and close-knit team, all like-minded people and the training and the work we get to do is almost next-level policing,” he told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“We are searching and working towards locating the most dangerous people in the community or even in the country, and with that comes a higher level of risk and training required.”

Sergeant Willie Tran served as a member and team leader of the Hawke’s Bay Armed Offenders Squad.

One of his “fondest memories” came during the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stationed in Wairoa at the time, Tran helped lead the evacuation of around 120 people after the river burst its banks.

With no power, water or communications, he and his team worked through the night, using dinghies and jetskis to reach families trapped by floodwaters.

“We were doing 20-hour shifts without a break, especially in the first eight to 48 hours. We were just working around the clock ... So that was one of my proudest moments,” Tran said.

Tran has been formally recognised on many occasions for his actions, most recently when he was awarded the Royal Humane Society Medal for Bravery for rescuing a drowning person in Wairoa.

Sergeant Willie Tran (right) receiving a Royal Humane Society Bravery Award from Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers.

Community work has always been part of his approach.

In 2012, he helped rebrand the national police youth prevention programme Cactus into Te Vaka Māia to better reflect the Māori and Pasifika youth it served.

Sport was also a major part of his police years. Tran played for the New Zealand Police men’s rugby team, competing in Police Rugby World Cups in Australia and China – both of which the team won.

He is now head coach of Napier Boys’ High School’s 1st XV.

Although proud of his time in the force, Tran says the new business represents a chance to restore balance in his life.

A father of six, he said the change would allow more time with family and a way to pass on knowledge about hard work, responsibility and ethics.

Willie Tran and his wife Stacey Bailey-Tran will launch two Streetwise Coffee carts, aiming to also have more family time.

Starting with two coffee carts, Tran already hopes to expand soon.

“Streetwise Coffee is a national franchise ... the goal will be to have four carts in Napier.”

He says the decision wasn’t easy, but it was time.

“I’ve achieved and accomplished more than I ever thought I could in the police,” he said.

“Now, an opportunity has come up where I can become a business owner and channel my energy towards that, and also hopefully will regain some balance in my life.”