Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier sergeant leaves police after 17 years to launch coffee carts

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Sergeant Willie Tran is leaving the police after 17 years to open a coffee business in Napier.

Sergeant Willie Tran is leaving the police after 17 years to open a coffee business in Napier.

After 17 years in the New Zealand Police, Sergeant Willie Tran is preparing to step out of uniform to chase an old dream – opening his own business in Napier.

His last official day on duty is on Friday.

By Tuesday next week, he will open two Streetwise Coffee carts,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today