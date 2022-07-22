Te Vaka Maia students performing some heavy tasks on the longest day last year.



While most teenagers will be trying to sneak as many extra sleep-in hours as they can this winter, about 30 Year 10-13 William Colenso College students will be getting up before dawn for the next eight weeks and putting in the hard yards with some high-intensity training.

An information evening hosted in the WCC library at the end of last month resulted in about 45 interested students putting their hands up to participate in this year's Te Vaka Māia programme, formerly known as Cactus. Thirty students have made the cut, with a waiting list in case a position becomes available.

The programme has been running since 2012, and is a collaboration between the students, police, WCC staff, Te Kupenga Hauora and whānau.

"We are very fortunate to have many hands who contribute to this programme by volunteering their time and energy. This shared commitment has been the strength behind the Cactus programme and will also be the strength behind Te Vaka Māia," says transitions co-ordinator Henry Ballantyne.

Students train for eight continuous weeks, towards the final goal of "the longest day". The longest day involves completing a long-distance course, usually of more than 30km, with the added challenge of carrying equipment throughout the course. Students experience additional challenges such as navigation and also a water-based activity. To complete the longest day, students will pull a truck towards the finish line.

"This year's longest day will again be in the Ahuriri/Napier region and will include similar elements to previous Cactus longest days. Some small changes are being developed at the moment, so students from previous years can expect a couple of surprises compared to other events."

Henry says the name Te Vaka Māia is a great name for this programme.

"It was coined by Sgt Willie Tran. He spotted the word "māia" or courage, when visiting William Colenso College not too long ago and thought it was an appropriate word to develop the new name. The "vaka" or waka captures the idea of everybody being in the same boat, which includes all of the students, alongside the police, Te Kupenga Hauora, the staff of WCC and also the whānau of the students involved."

He says the training programme itself is also a vehicle for personal growth and development.

"It is another way to strengthen our school with benefits to the wider community. It gives all students and adults involved the opportunity to embrace the struggle together and experience a feeling of shared success."

Te Kupenga Hauora has been involved in the programme for about five years, providing morning meals to ensure students eat well after their physical training.

"They are a strong addition to the team and provide excellent support for all of our students and the wider team. We are fortunate to have their involvement and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our students. They are a force in the kitchen in the mornings."

Henry says the partnership between the police and William Colenso College has been the cornerstone of the programme.

"We appreciate the effort from the many police officers who add flavour and a supporting hand to all of our rangatahi. A shared vision between the police and WCC is the reason why the programme has been successful for many years."

Training begins on Monday morning and will take place three days a week, with staff on site from 5am and students expected to start at 5.45am sharp.

"This means that many students will be up and out the door by around 5am each training day. Police are prepared to pick up any students who might need extra support with getting to school at this time. The sunrises at training are worth it and each day it gets a little bit lighter as we head into spring."

Training involves HIIT (high-intensity interval training), running, carrying equipment such as poles, tyres and jerry cans and other exercises to develop fitness and teamwork.

"We are fortunate to have Andrew Banham as our fitness coach and trainer, who expertly guides the group through the programme. Each training session begins and ends with karakia, and waiata has been introduced to further bring the group together."

Henry says some of the hardest challenges include the early starts and carrying equipment for long periods, requiring both physical and mental toughness.

"There is also the challenge of developing a team bond, as all students begin the programme with different levels of fitness."

He says one of the major highlights is getting to the longest day and completing it.

"It is really uplifting to see the sense of achievement on students' faces as they finish this epic challenge after committing eight weeks of training. Some moments occur throughout the training sessions, such as students giving each other a helping hand or providing encouraging words."

This may occur when students who finish first will routinely go back to support the others to also bring them across the line.

"This display of whanaungatanga is what helps to keep the whole group together and strong."

He says some students return to take part in the programme, and it is good to have their input as they support those who are joining for the first time. They also have past students turning up, "which is excellent".

"It takes courage to get up early and sustain eight weeks of intensive training. It takes courage to get to know new people and it takes courage to push through difficult times to grow as an individual and to prevail."

He says students benefit holistically, by developing mental and physical strength, as well as taking part in a whānau-based programme.

"The personal growth and development achieved during this programme is something that can be transferred to other areas of school and life."

This year, Te Vaka Māia starts on Monday, August 1, and finishes with The Longest Day on Saturday, September 24.