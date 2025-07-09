Comedic brilliance in Theatre Hawke’s Bay’s The Vicar of Dibley

Peter Wolstenholme as Jim Trott had the audience laughing every time he opened his mouth, nailing the character’s signature stammers and unpredictable timing.

Esmeralda Jobbins brought a charming and wonderfully absurd energy to Alice Tinker, nailing her voice and her mannerisms. Every member of the ensemble contributed to the show’s success and humour, with each voice and expression feeling in tune with their character.

The standout performance of the night came from Kim Wright, who played the central role of the vicar, Geraldine Granger. She made the role her own with her impeccable comedic timing, vibrancy, and instant rapport with the audience.

By the end of the show it was hard to picture anyone else as this character, because of how masterfully Kim portrayed her.

A special mention must go to the interludes with the angels. Cleverly inserted between scenes, these moments were a hilarious highlight.

The unexpected physical comedy and witty, unspoken delivery of these absurd moments elevated the show even further.

The show at Theatre Hawke’s Bay is pure humour and eccentricity from start to finish.

Whether you know the TV series or are meeting the villagers of Dibley for the first time, this production promises a fun and entertaining night at the theatre.