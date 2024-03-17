Over 200 riders from 27 countries has been confirmed for the first-ever UCI BMX Racing World Cup in New Zealand, to be staged at the new Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX facility at Whakarewarewa on 10 and 11 February.

Global New Zealand BMX star Rico Bearman kept the handlebars aimed at the ultimate goal of the Olympic Games with victory in the men’s elite class at the 2024 national championships which ended in Havelock North on Sunday.

The 20-year-old racer from North Harbour, Auckland, won six of the nine races in last year’s Under-23 World Cup series, which he sealed with victory in Argentina in August, and was even more dominant in Hawke’s Bay, winning all three races in the class as over 600 riders competed over the three days, starting on Friday.

Champion BMX World Cup rider Rico Bearman, of North Harbour, turns it on for the fans in winning another acclamation, the men’s Elite title at the national BMXC championships in Havelock North, on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor.

The women’s elite event at the Olympics-class track was won by fellow international racer and 2023 national under 23 women’s title winner Leila Walker, from Cambridge.

Not quite an E.T. lookalike, but Finn Cogan, of Auckland, does his best leading Cooper Richardson, of North Harbour, and claiming the men’s junior title event. Photo / Paul Taylor

The under 23 Elite titles were won by Bennett Greenough and Brooke Penny, and the junior elite titles by Finn Cogan and Hannah Mason.



