It would be closed as well as the Westshore Reserve site, under the proposal.

Napier City Council will meet on Thursday to decide whether to put its draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2024 out for public consultation, which includes the proposed changes.

The last time the council reviewed its freedom camping bylaw was 2017.

“An assessment was conducted across 18 sites in Napier, focusing on key factors such as safety and accessibility,” council papers read.

“The top three sites identified for freedom camping were Pump Track, National Aquarium carpark, and Te Karaka/Perfume Point.

“In contrast, Westshore and Foreshore were deemed less suitable due to safety concerns and low overall scores. The assessment noted that significant safety improvements would be necessary to make [those two] sites more viable for freedom camping.”

The Pump Track site off Marine Parade is the busiest freedom camping site in Napier. Photo / NZME

Council papers stated some other councils had banned non-self-contained vehicles at freedom camping spots “to align with central government’s new stance”.

“Other cities, such as Tauranga and Gisborne, have prohibited non-self-contained vehicles and imposed seasonal restrictions to manage peak periods,” council papers stated.

“Napier, renowned for its coastal beauty and vibrant tourism, attracts a significant number of freedom campers each year.

“Freedom camping, which refers to the [free] use of public land for overnight accommodation in vehicles or temporary structures, is generally welcomed by Napier City Council.

“However, with the rising popularity of freedom camping, this increase has brought challenges that need to be addressed to ensure camping activities remain safe, sustainable, and considerate of the environment.”

If the council agrees to put the draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2024 out for public consultation, people can have a say on the plans.

A final report will then be prepared for the council to consider. A decision will then be made on whether to adopt, amend, or revoke the bylaw changes.

There is also scope in the public consultation process for people to recommend other “high-ranking” sites for consideration as freedom camping spots.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



