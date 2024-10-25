The Pump Track site off Marine Parade is the busiest freedom camping site in Napier. Photo / NZME
A shake-up to freedom camping in Napier is being proposed which could see non-self-contained vehicles banned from using freedom camping spots across the city.
The National Aquarium of NZ carpark could also be added as a freedom camping spot under the proposed changes to a council bylaw, where four parks could be set aside for self-contained vehicles.
However, overall, there will likely be fewer freedom camping spots available in Napier as the plans include permanently closing two locations.
There are four freedom camping sites across Napier including (in order of the busiest spots) Napier Pump Track off Marine Parade, Foreshore Reserve also off Marine Parade, Perfume Point, and Westshore Reserve (which is temporarily closed).
Foreshore Reserve is the only freedom camping site which currently permits non-self-contained vehicles (offering eight marked spaces for up to two nights each).
“An assessment was conducted across 18 sites in Napier, focusing on key factors such as safety and accessibility,” council papers read.
“The top three sites identified for freedom camping were Pump Track, National Aquarium carpark, and Te Karaka/Perfume Point.
“In contrast, Westshore and Foreshore were deemed less suitable due to safety concerns and low overall scores. The assessment noted that significant safety improvements would be necessary to make [those two] sites more viable for freedom camping.”
Council papers stated some other councils had banned non-self-contained vehicles at freedom camping spots “to align with central government’s new stance”.
“Other cities, such as Tauranga and Gisborne, have prohibited non-self-contained vehicles and imposed seasonal restrictions to manage peak periods,” council papers stated.
“Napier, renowned for its coastal beauty and vibrant tourism, attracts a significant number of freedom campers each year.
“Freedom camping, which refers to the [free] use of public land for overnight accommodation in vehicles or temporary structures, is generally welcomed by Napier City Council.
“However, with the rising popularity of freedom camping, this increase has brought challenges that need to be addressed to ensure camping activities remain safe, sustainable, and considerate of the environment.”
If the council agrees to put the draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2024 out for public consultation, people can have a say on the plans.
A final report will then be prepared for the council to consider. A decision will then be made on whether to adopt, amend, or revoke the bylaw changes.