Proposed out-of-season restrictions for tents at Pourerere have been removed from the bylaw.

The Freedom Camping Bylaw adopted by Central Hawke’s Bay District Council last week has removed proposed additional controls, choosing to be a ‘regulatory backstop’ rather than a framework to manage all camping.

It’s a ‘win’ for the community, Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said.

“We recognised that camping is in the DNA of our Tamatea-Central Hawke’s Bay people, so we expected a strong response to the call for submissions from the community.”

Council wanted to support camping all year round, while managing the impacts at peak times.

The bylaw respects the areas where the district has traditionally had freedom camping, while prioritising the conservation efforts of local coastal communities, she said.