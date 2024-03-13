Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The Hawke’s Bay BMX Club prepares for its biggest weekend yet

Hamish Bidwell
By
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay BMX Club president Blair Rendle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay BMX Club president Blair Rendle. Photo / Paul Taylor

There’s been plenty of nights lately when Blair Rendle has woken with a start.

“I think ‘holy heck, the nationals are coming’,” Rendle said.

Then his mind turns to the 100 waves he’s got booked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today