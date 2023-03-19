Members of the Hawke’s Bay BMX club before heading off to the BMX New Zealand National Championships.

Through ups and downs, blood, sweat and tears, 16 BMX riders from the small Hastings-based Hawke’s Bay BMX Club attended the 2023 BMX New Zealand National Championships in Tauranga from March 17 to 19.

The Hawke’s Bay BMX Club is a relatively small club compared with others around the country and to have 16 of their riders heading to nationals is a big deal.

Over the last 12 months, competitors have had to build up qualifying points and have completed four regional events to make it to the national championships.

At nationals, there are more than 50 different categories starting from participation races for 5-, 6- and 7-year-olds, with competition races starting from 8 years old.

One of the Hawke’s Bay BMXers who attended the national championships was 16-year-old Renae Colman-Savage, who has been riding since she was 5 and racing since she was 6, competing at six national championships in New Zealand and two in Australia.

16-year-old Hawke’s Bay BMXer Renae Colman-Savage took home third place in the 20" challenge class at the BMX New Zealand National Championships.

Before heading off to nationals Colman-Savage told the Hastings Leader she was excited to race at the nationals as it was a chance to showcase the hard work she’d put in leading up to the event.

Colman-Savage explained all the training and competitions racers attended during the year all led up to the pinnacle annual event, which is the national championships.

Racing at a national level not only gives riders a ranking in New Zealand but also gives riders an insight as to what you’re up against for years to come, Colman-Savage said.

Those who place first to eighth receive a plate that they can use as their race number for the remainder of the year, which is a great accolade for the competitors.

“Being from a small region like Hawke’s Bay I don’t have the resources that other riders in wider parts of the country have to offer,” she said.

Colman-Savage hoped to make it onto the podium “to show people that you don’t have to have the... flashiest gear, to do well in a national competition is more rewarding than any trophy or first place could ever be”.

And that she did, the teen placed third in the female 20″ challenge class, beating out hundreds of other competitors.

Hawke’s Bay BMX Club secretary Shanel Murray said the club was so proud of every one of their riders who rode their hearts out and gave it their all.

Next year it is the Hawke’s Bay BMX Club’s turn to host the national championships, which the club had to apply for with an in-depth proposal more than two years ago.

Murray said the club will be relying heavily on fundraising and sponsorship in order to host an amazing event. They will be expecting around 700 riders and 2000 to 3000 spectators.

The club has a bit to do to get ready before they host the 2024 nationals, including getting the track up to standard.

Murray said they needed to put a roof over the start gates and were seeking sponsorship to help cover the costs of the upgrades. They would love any business interested to reach out to them.

Where all 16 Hawke’s Bay racers placed at the New Zealand BMX National Championships:

Sprockets

Sage Lawrence - 5 & Under

Greyson Perno - 5 & Under

Cooper Lawrence - 6 Boys

Te Ao- Ngarangi Wheeler - 6 Boys

20″

NZ 3 - Renae Colman-Savage - 16 Girls

NZ 5 - Zane Alexander - 44-49 Male

NZ 7 - Khalil Alexander - 12 Boys

NZ12 - Roman Thomson - 8 Boys

NZ13 - Taimana Ehu-Thompson- 12 Boys

NZ14 - Lee Holloway - 40-44 Male

NZ25 - Krushay Taumata - 9 Boys

NZ27 - Arlo Rendle - 12 Boys

NZ28 - Ryder Wheeler - 10 Boys

NZ30 - Austin Garside - 10 Boys

NZ39 - Dylan Hicks - 9 Boys

Cruiser

NZ 2 - Zane Alexander - 44-49 Male

NZ 3- Ryder Wheeler - 8-10 Male

NZ 4 - Adam Lawrence- 35-39 Male

NZ 5 - Austin Garside - 8-10 Male

2022 National Series

1st - Austin Garside - 8-10 Male Cruiser

6th - Austin Garside - 9 Boys 20″





