Luke Kemeys has always loved numbers, finance and business and he is now working towards helping others feel the same.
The chartered accountant originally from Dannevirke said money could be seen as an embarrassing topic and he wanted to break down that stigma and create positive conversations around finance and saving.
“It’s the lifeblood, money is involved in everything we do, and it’s not bad, evil or good - we decide what it is.”
Now based in Auckland he is helping Kiwis improve financial literacy with his “Keep the Change” movement through his podcast, weekly email to subscribers and social media and YouTube content.