Hawke’s Bay: Warmer weather brings blowflies back in big numbers

Some locals are likening the blowflies to 'mini helicopters' or 'flying raisins'. Photo/ George Novak

It’s a bit like saying water is wet or July is cold, but this week’s unseasonably warmer weather in Hawke’s Bay is bringing with it big, nasty blowflies.

Some frustrated locals on social media are likening the bugs to “mini helicopters” or “flying raisins”.

Paul Foulkes of Mayfair Pest Control usually sees blowfly infestations around decaying meats or dead carcasses in farm areas, but a Kiwi summer favourite can also bring with it the nasty buzzing sound of big fat flies.

“The cooking of BBQs as it starts to get warmer with fresh cooked meat always sees flies coming around to see what they can feed on.

“I’m definitely seeing more blowflies this year, it hasn’t really warmed up enough yet in October to see large outbreaks of flies, but it’s definitely changed the last week or so and I’m seeing flies start to increase - but not to summer proportions yet.

“Blowflies don’t gather as such in rooms, they are peskier and buzz frantically around a room, banging in into the window or wall, so it’s more of a nuisance fly to be fair.”

Foulkes said the best way to beat the flies this summer in Hawke’s Bay is to get your house sprayed. While it won’t totally rid your home of the buzzing nuisances, it will reduce numbers.

However, he said basic hygiene is the easiest way to fight the flies, including keeping bins clean and away from your house, freezing unwanted meat scraps until rubbish bin day and to clean up dog faeces, as flies love these and is a “big cause for a higher population of flies around homes.”

Yet, like most in Hawke’s Bay will know, when the heat hits the flies aren’t far behind.

“Flies love waste and decaying matter. Damp and humid conditions also play a part in establishing breeding grounds. Heat and dampness coming out of spring into summer always sees the onset of flies

“The weather has a huge impact on all types of fly populations, as the hotter it gets the higher the increase in a fly’s metabolic rate is. Higher temperatures will see flies die much slower. We often see this around December and January when its hotter.”

