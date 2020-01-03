A large group of Morris dancers will be visiting Hawke's Bay next week as part of a national tour celebrating the mid-summer equinox.

Eighty people from Morris dancing groups throughout New Zealand come together in a city each year to perform for the public.

The traditional English folk dance celebrates fertility, nature and seasonal changes through intricate dancing often with hankies, sticks, swords and garlands.

"It's so wonderful to keep these old traditions alive and bring some fun and happiness to the public while doing so," Jenny Dobson, spokeswoman for local Morris dancing group Heart of the Sun, said.

People can expect an "exciting experience of colour, lively music, excitement and unique dances", Dobson said.

The group will be performing for four jam-packed days throughout Hawke's Bay. Starting Saturday, January 4, the group will begin at 9.15am at the Soundshell in Napier, 10.45am at the sunken gardens, 11.45am near the viewing platform and 2.15pm at the Tom Parker fountain before returning to the Soundshell.

On Sunday the group will be at Silky Oak at 10am, Eskdale park at noon, and Clive square at 4pm. On Monday the group will perform at the Star Compass at 10.45am and Clifton Café at 12.30pm.

Tuesday, January 7 is the final day to catch the performers as they finish up in Ahuriri starting at 9.15am.

Performances are free for anyone to watch.