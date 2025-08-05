For the rest, you can have your say on who represents your community by voting in the local elections from September 9 to October 11.
If you haven’t enrolled or need to update your address, you will now need to contact your council’s electoral officer, ideally before October 1.
The last day to enrol to vote is Friday, October 10.
Hastings District Council candidates
The most contested race in Hawke’s Bay this time around is for the Hastings-Havelock North ward of the Hastings District Council, where 17 candidates will vie for seven seats - too many to list in a single sentence here.
Hastings also has the most mayoral candidates at five, followed closely by Wairoa with four.
Sandra Hazlehurst is standing down after 15 years on council, the last eight as mayor.
Three councillors, Wendy Schollum, Damon Harvey and Marcus Buddo are vying for the mayoralty, along with newcomers Steve Gibson and Darrin Wilson. The two newcomers are also standing in the Hastings-Havelock North seat on council.
There are two candidates for the Flaxmere ward’s one seat, with Henare O’Keefe making a bid for a return after a term off.
He goes up against incumbent councillor Henry Heke. Both are well-known Flaxmere identities.
There are three new candidates for the Mohaka ward’s one seat, with Deputy Mayor Tania Kerr stepping down.
They are Putorino farmer Pagen Goldstone, Derek Nowell-Usticke, who has a background in agriculture and Kirsty Scott-McLean.
Zack Makoare and former Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine are vying for the Kahuranaki ward, however, Milmine may win before the campaign starts.
Makoare told Hawke’s Bay Today his circumstances had changed and he wouldn’t be running.
There are five candidates for the Takitimu Māori Ward’s three vacancies, including incumbents Kellie Jessup and Heather Te Au-Skipworth. The newcomers are Siiam Daniel, who is standing to normalise leadership for Māori for the next generation, Sarah Greening, who also ran in the 2022 elections and describes herself on LinkedIn as a health and safety and human resources officer, and Bevan O’Connor, a lawyer, owner of business VisaMax NZ and advocate for Māori rights.
Central Hawke’s Bay
It was a slow start in Central Hawke’s Bay with just six candidates on Thursday morning.
But when nominations closed at noon on Friday, the rural district had 20 candidates, including a former mayor, on the ballot sheet.
Two candidates are vying for the mayoral chains, incumbent Alex Walker is seeking a fourth term as mayor and Will Foley, farmer and former Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor, his first.
CHB’s At-Large ward has four candidates for two vacancies.
Incumbent deputy mayor Kelly Annand and councillor Gerard Minehan are up against newcomers Stella McDonald, a retiree who has decided she now has time to give back to the community, and Meg Gordon, who says she thinks people are ready for a change and new perspectives.
The Ruataniwha ward has a healthy eight candidates for three vacancies.
They include incumbent councillor Pip Burne, former mayor and CHB dam backer Tim Gilbertson, freight business owner Todd Chote, who says he wants to help the district grow, and horse trainer Kirsty Lawrence.
Aramoana-Ruahine has four candidates with three standing councillors Kate Taylor, Jerry Greer and Brent Muggeridge. They will compete with newcomer, sheep and cattle farmer Simon F.H Collin. Collin, who lives in Flemington, says he now has the time and experience to put in to council. There are three seats.
Rautahi Māori Ward has two candidates, Te Ata Kura Huata, who wants to bring a Māori voice to CHB, and Amiria Nepe Apatu, who is currently sitting at the council table as its Pou Whirinaki Advisor. There is one seat available.
Napier
In Napier, residents will vote for their preferred mayor from three candidates - incumbent Kirsten Wise and two councillors, Nigel Simpson and Richard McGrath.
There’s plenty of competition for the Ahuriri ward with nine candidates for the three available seats, including three standing councillors, Keith Price, Sally Crown and Juliet Greig.
Newcomers include Roger Brownlie, an orchardist and retailer, who says he wants to bring community-focused leadership, and Lyndal Johansson, who works for Sport Hawke’s Bay, the New Zealand Transport Agency and as a volunteer.
The Napier ward has five candidates for three vacancies, including incumbent councillor Greg Mawson and newcomer Taiatini Lepaio who wants to be the voice for local communities.
Taradale has four candidates for three vacancies, with Ronda Chrystal seeking her third term, Graeme Taylor his sixth and semi-retired businessman Terry Cornish, his first.
The Te Whanga Māori ward has three candidates for two seats.
Whare Isaac-Sharland, who says she has a deep commitment to her people and Kirk Kia-Maia Leonard, who says he’s standing for council because it’s time for mana whenua (first home people) to be included in the decision making.
The third candidate is Shyann Raihania who says the Māori Ward seat is more than representation, it’s a strategic tool to drive solutions.
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has two candidates in its Wairoa Regional Constituency for one vacancy. Councillor Di Roadley is standing again. She is up against Kiri Rangirangi-Hamlin, who believes HBRC must expedite a plan to protect the township of Wairoa from further inundation events.
There are six candidates for Ahuriri/Napier with three vacancies.
Hayley Browne is seeking a seat after two terms on the Napier City Council and says she wants to work on the big issues, one of which is climate change.
Former HBRC councillor Paul Bailey is putting his hand up again. Bailey is well known for his anti-Ruataniwha dam campaign and is an advocate for the local environmental group, Wise Water Use Hawke’s Bay.
Chair Hinewai Ormsby is restanding, as is political veteran Neil Kirton.
Newcomer candidates are Louise Parsons, who was a spokesperson for her Eskdale community after Cyclone Gabrielle, questioning HBRC’s decisions and asking for answers, and Syed Khurram Iqbal, who, if elected, plans to redirect HBRC’s pollution prosecution funds and provide free nitrate testing for wells.
There are two candidates for one vacancy in Ngaruroro, councillor Jerf van Beek and farmer Marcus Ormond.
For the Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay Constituency, there are three candidates for one vacancy.
Tim Aitken is a Central Hawke’s Bay resident, farmer, and former district councillor.
Tony Kuklinski says he stood six years ago because he believed stopbanks needed maintenance and is standing again after HBRC’s efforts during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Keri Ropiha is also in the running, saying while she supports water storage, she does not support ratepayer funding for water storage without a referendum.
There are four candidates in the Heretaunga/Hastings for the three vacancies, two councillors, Jock Mackintosh and Sophie Siers and two newcomers, Conrad Waitoa and Bruce Mackay.
Mackay has been involved in water access and security for over a decade and says he has a broader understanding of the diverse values and priorities in the region.
Waitoa says he submitted his nomination on opening day because, the time was right to serve with energy, purpose and proven leadership.
For Māui ki te Raki Māori there are two candidates for one seat, Shelton White and Michelle McIlroy (nee Lewis).
White says he is standing because he is passionate and committed to the region.
McIlroy is standing as a strong Māori wāhine voice.
“Toitū te tiriti. Toitū te taiao.”
Wairoa
In Wairoa, deputy mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare is going up against incumbent Craig Little. The two other mayoral candidates are Camdin Gaskin and Kurawari Panere.
Two standing councillors, Jeremy Harker and Roz Thomas, are restanding in the General Ward and are joined by seven new nominations vying for just three seats. They are Sara Bird, Amber Forrest, Camden Gaskin, Stuart Harris, Sam Jackman, John Malis and Veronica Grace Tukaki.
There are also nine candidates for the Māori ward, including incumbent councillor Benita Cairns, for three seats. The new candidates are: Puti Cook, Marino Harker-Smith, Katarina Kawana, Kurawari Panere, Michelle Tahuri, Alison Tipu, Trevor Teotaia Hirini Waikawa and Esta Makere Wainohu.
Full candidate lists
NAPIER
Mayoralty
Richard McGrath (And also council)
Nigel Simpson (And also council)
Kirsten Wise
Ahuriri General Ward
Iain Bradley
Roger Brownlie
Louise Burnside
Sally Crown
Karl Goodchild
Juliet Greig
Lyndal Johansson
Ben Newport
Keith Price
Napier Central General Ward
Te Kira Lawrence
Taiatini Lepaio
Greg Mawson
Richard McGrath
Craig Morley
Taradale General Ward
Ronda Chrystal
Terry Cornish
Nigel Simpson
Graeme Taylor
Te Whanga Māori Ward
Whare Isaac-Sharland
Kirk Kia-Maia Leonard
Shyann Raihania
HASTINGS
Mayor
Marcus Buddo
Steve Gibson (And also council)
Damon Harvey
Wendy Schollum
Darrin Wilson (And also council)
Mōhaka General Ward
Pagen Goldstone
Derek Nowell-Usticke
Kirsty Scott-McLean
Heretaunga General Ward
Alwyn Corban
Hana Montaperto-Hendry
Hastings-Havelock North General Ward
Sayeed Ahmed
John Bennett
Michael Fowler
Gareth Freeman
Steve Gibson
Bernard Hickey
Rizwaana Latiff
Yvonne Lorkin
Lucie-Jane McElwee
Simon Nixon
Nick Ratcliffe
Rion Roben
Callum Ross
Jacqueline Supra
Debbie Ward
Kevin Watkins
Darrin Wilson
Flaxmere General Ward
Henry Heke
Henare O’Keefe
Kahurānaki General Ward
Zack Makaore
Elisha Milmine
Takitimu Māori Ward
Siiam Daniel
Sarah Greening
Kellie Jessup
Bevan O’Connor
Heather Te-Au Skipworth
WAIROA
Mayor
Denise Eaglesome-Karekare
Camden Gaskin (And also council)
Craig Little
Kurawari Panere (And also council)
General Ward
Sara Bird,
Amber Forrest
Camden Gaskin,
Jeremy Harker
Stuart Harris
Sam Jackman
John Malis
Roz Thomas
Veronica Grace Tukaki
Māori Ward
Benita Cairns
Puti Cook
Marino Harker-Smith
Katarina Kawana
Kurawari Panere
Michelle Tahuri
Alison Tipu
Trevor Teotaia Hirini Waikawa
Esta Makere Wainohu
HAWKE’S BAY REGIONAL COUNCIL
Ahuriri/Napier
Paul Bailey
Hayley Browne
Syed Khurram Iqbal
Neil Kirton
Hinewai Ormsby
Louise Parsons
Heretaunga/Hastings
Bruce Mackay
Jock Mackintosh
Sophie Siers
Conrad Waitoa
Māui ki te Raki
Michelle McIlroy (nee Lewis)
Shelton White,
Wairoa
Kiri Rangirangi-Hamlin
Di Roadley
Māui ki te Tonga
Thompson Hokianga
Ngaruroro
Marcus Ormond
Jerf van Beek
Tamatea/Central Hawke’s Bay
Tim Aitken
Tony Kuklinski
Keri Ropiha
CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY
Mayor
Will Foley
Alex Walker
At Large
Kelly Annand
Meg Gordon
Stella McDonald
Gerard Minehan
Ruataniwha
Pip Burne
Todd Chote
Tim Gilbertson
Murray Kenderdine
Kirsty Lawrence
Jenny Nelson-Smith
Ben Revell
Graham Stubbs
Aramoana-Ruahine
Simon Collin
Jerry Greer
Brent Muggeridge
Kate Taylor
Rautahi Māori
Te Ata Kura Huata
Amiria Nepe Apatu
