Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay local government elections 2025: 114 candidates and fierce competition ahead

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
9 mins to read

Three Hawke’s Bay candidates will go through unopposed, Alwyn Corban (left) and Hana Montaperto-Hendry (right) for the Heretaunga Ward at Hastings District Council and Thompson Hokianga (centre) at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency.

Three Hawke’s Bay candidates will go through unopposed, Alwyn Corban (left) and Hana Montaperto-Hendry (right) for the Heretaunga Ward at Hastings District Council and Thompson Hokianga (centre) at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for the Māui ki te Tonga Māori Regional Constituency.

Three councillors have been elected in Hawke’s Bay without the need to lift a campaign finger.

But a flurry of last-minute nominations has ramped up the battle for seats on all five of the region’s councils at this year’s local government elections.

In total, 114 candidates have put their names

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save