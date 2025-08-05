Advertisement
Health NZ scrambles for parking at Whangārei Hospital as complaints soar

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Patients, visitors and staff have to drive around and around the Whangārei Hospital campus to get a park, resulting in a spike in complaints. Photo / Denise Piper

A year’s worth of complaints about the lack of car parking at Whangārei Hospital was received by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in just one month, as tensions rise about the lack of available spaces.

Now Health NZ is scrambling to get new parks in place before more construction

