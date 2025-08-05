Patients, visitors and staff have to drive around and around the Whangārei Hospital campus to get a park, resulting in a spike in complaints. Photo / Denise Piper

A year’s worth of complaints about the lack of car parking at Whangārei Hospital was received by Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora in just one month, as tensions rise about the lack of available spaces.

Now Health NZ is scrambling to get new parks in place before more construction starts on the hospital rebuild, fearing more patients will miss appointments and staff morale will drop if it does nothing.

In May, the Northern Advocate highlighted how patients were missing appointments and staff were having to arrive hours before their shifts, because of the parking problems.

While demand for parking at the hospital has always been high, work on the $35 million child health unit, Tira Ora, has exacerbated the problem by removing 123 parks.

Now information released under the Official Information Act shows how the lack of parking is having an impact, with complaints soaring in 2025.