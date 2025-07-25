Advertisement
Proposal to hike Whangārei parking fees sparks backlash from locals

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Whangārei District Council is consulting on changes to its carparking but businesses do not think it's a good idea. Video / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

A proposal to hike car parking fees in central Whangārei has got motorists and business owners tooting mad.

But the Whangārei District Council says the proposed new charges are just suggestions, as part of consultation on parking management in the central business district (CBD).

Whangārei is rapidly growing and a

