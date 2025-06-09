Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Mobility parking violations rise in Whangārei despite higher fines

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Whangārei Disability Advisory Group member Wendy Giffin says disability parking is not a convenience but a necessity for those with mobility challenges. Photo / Sarah Curtis

Whangārei Disability Advisory Group member Wendy Giffin says disability parking is not a convenience but a necessity for those with mobility challenges. Photo / Sarah Curtis

A $600 increase in the fine for unauthorised parking in mobility spaces has failed to deter Whangārei’s rule-breaking drivers.

Infringement rates show the problem has worsened since the nationwide penalty rose from $150 to $750 on October 1 last year.

Whangārei District Council (WDC) said in the eight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate