“These spaces are critical for people with both visible and invisible disabilities.”

She claimed courier drivers, young motorists, and even some holders of 70-plus parking permits were frequent offenders.

Disability parking is not a convenience but a necessity for those with mobility challenges, Giffin said.

Wendy Giffin.

She said she had been threatened and verbally abused when politely asking unauthorised drivers to vacate designated spaces, and she had heard all manner of excuses.

“But there is no excuse,” Giffin said.

“Please don’t do this. It could be you who’s disabled in future. It could happen at any stage of your life, and it could be your mother, father, sister, brother, cousin, auntie, uncle, best friend that suddenly ends up needing a mobility park.”

Giffin said it was sad that those who flouted the rules did not seem to have any appreciation of the difficulties faced by disabled people.

“When someone parks without a mobility card, they’re showing complete disrespect to the disabled community.”

WDC health and bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said that of the 214 parking infringements issued since the penalty increase eight months ago:

Only 32 had been paid

43 drivers had successfully disputed the fine

The remaining tickets were either in court or approaching the 56-day referral period

Of the cases that reached court, 76 had been successfully prosecuted, with others still pending.

Mussle was unable to say which, if any council controlled disability parking spaces had the highest rate of misuse but noted the 52 off-street and 14 on-street ones in the central business district were the most frequently patrolled by enforcement staff.

Income from all paid infringements went to council as the enforcement agency and was used to fund parking warden contracts, Mussle said.

“Therefore, the disabled community benefits from this as it ensures that mobility carparks remain available to those legally entitled to use them.”

Mussle said the council regularly reviewed its Parking Enforcement Plan to ensure it remained responsive to emerging parking behaviour changes.

He confirmed the council’s 70-plus card did not entitle its holders to use disability parking spaces.

The card only allowed free parking at council-controlled car parks, excluding Wilsons carpark on John St, the hospital car park, and the carpark next to Whitecross.

The exemption card must be displayed, and vehicles can only be left for the maximum time normally permitted in that specific carpark.

WDC’s website provided more details about council-controlled parking, including for mobility parking spaces, which are only for use by those with a mobility parking permit. Parking in those spaces is free but maximum parking times still apply.

Mobility parking permit holders also receive a parking concession for all standard council car park spaces and can park for twice the stated time allowed. For example, payment for one hour allows parking for two hours.

Mobility Parking Permits are issued by New Zealand CCS Disability Action

In February this year, Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo announced the council had allocated $11.4 million for the construction of a new parking building between 2027 to 2030.

The project was part of the council’s Long Term Plan for 2024-34,in which the council had also committed to developing a Park and Ride service over the next 20 years, Cocurullo said.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for theNorthern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.