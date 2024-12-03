For years, visitors to Whangārei's scenic town basin businesses and the Hundertwasser Museum have taken advantage of unrestricted parking across the road at Pak'nSave supermarket. Since September, the supermarket's been saying "no" to freeloaders. Photo / Sarah Curtis
Changes to a Whangārei supermarket’s car parking policy have sparked outrage as drivers of previously unchecked vehicles not there to get groceries now cop big fees for using the space.
Before Pak’nSave Whangārei introduced a 90-minute customers-only restriction at its carpark in September, anyone could leave their vehicle for as long as they wanted.
However, the store’s customers complained they couldn’t get a park for their legitimate grocery shopping – too many other people were using the carpark while at work or to visit other nearby businesses.
A spokesman for the store said there had been “overwhelmingly positive feedback” to its new rule but recent social media posts tell a different story.
Numerous people have criticised the store’s actions after receiving unexpected tickets and are querying whether the enforcement action is even legal.
A spokesman said council was reviewing available parking in the CBD and would report adjustments to the current parking layout in the New Year.
The Pak’nSave carpark was a private entity so had never been a consideration for council in making its adjustments, the spokesman said.
Some business owners in the Town Basin agreed that with Pak’nSave no longer an option, there was a lack of alternative parking for Town Basin customers.
Alfe Khan, manager of Mokaba Cafe and Riverside Cafe both in the Town Basin, said the new parking restriction had affected business.
Several customers had mentioned they now had to drive around looking for a park and could often only get one some walking distance away.
Questioning the legality of the new rules and whether they were even enforceable, someone said online: “Remember the phrase: ‘No contract, no consent!’ Don’t pay just because they asked you for money”.
Legal experts said private enforcement companies do not have any legal ability to charge a fine or fee apart from that which applied to the basic laws of contract.
Given that, there must be clearly visible and consistent signage stating the terms and conditions of the civil contract, for example, that parking times are restricted and fees might be charged if these terms are breached.
Drivers agree to abide by the contractual relationship as they drive past that signage on entry to the carpark.
The contract is with the vehicle’s driver, not the vehicle itself. Therefore, enforcement agencies must be able to provide proof of who drove the vehicle at the time of any alleged breaches – usually by providing photographic evidence.
Its stated purpose is: “to promote industry best practice to ensure the control of parking on private land is fair and undertaken professionally, to describe the enforcement tools that may be used and the processes to resolve disputes”.
