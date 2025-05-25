Work on the child health unit Tira Ora has removed about 80 car parks from the Whangārei Hospital campus, estimates a nurse. Photo / Denise Piper
A lack of car parking at Whangārei Hospital is forcing staff to arrive an hour early for shifts and means some patients are missing appointments.
Staff say more planning should have been done before car parks were cut with construction work, but Health NZ said more car parking will be included in the hospital redevelopment that is due to be completed by 2031.
While car parking has always been restricted at the hospital, the situation has been inflamed since December last year when work started on a new $35 million child health unit, Tira Ora.
About 80 renal and visitor car parks have been removed by the construction, estimates nurse Karen, a representative of the NZ Nurses Organisation who asked for her last name to be withheld.
Ask friends or whānau to drop them off and pick them up after their appointment.
Make use of transport options like buses, taxis, ride-share services such as Driving Miss Daisy and Freedom Companion Drive, or public shuttles like those provided by Hato Hone St John and Linking Hands.