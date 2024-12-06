“I want to be working but the taxis are so slow - if I was stuck somewhere I’m worried about getting home.”
She volunteers regularly at the North Haven Hospice Shop in Whangārei’s CBD, and must get up early in the morning and walk to ensure she starts her shift on time, then take a taxi home.
Anderson said it was not the fault of the taxi drivers individually, but the lack of taxis and taxi drivers in Whangārei.
“I’m just one person. There are other people in this town that are struggling to get places: elderly who need to get to hospital, people who need to get on planes, people who need to get picked up because they’ve had too much to drink.”
Uber did not want to go into the specifics of where it chooses to launch its app due to commercial reasons.
“Uber is committed to creating more transport choice and earning opportunities for Kiwis,” the international ride-hailing company said in a statement.
“Uber currently operates in 11 cities across Aotearoa New Zealand, and we’re constantly reviewing the possibilities of bringing Uber to new areas.
“We’ve been encouraged by the community’s response following the launch of Uber Eats in Whangārei last year, which has seen local restaurants and merchants use our technology to connect to more customers.”
Whangārei District Council has quashed rumours it blocked Uber from the town, saying neither it nor Northland Regional Council are involved with registering or approving taxis or Ubers.
“Taxi operators have to register with NZ Transport Agency for a licence, and I see we have three new taxi operators in town,” said roading manager Jeff Devine.