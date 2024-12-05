They have been designed using feedback from existing tenants, with plenty of extra accessible features, such as kitchen benches that can be adjusted for the tenant, as wheelchair heights can differ greatly.

Tesfaye said he likes the dual light switches in the bedroom, which means he can turn off his bedroom light while in bed.

Originally from Ethiopia, he uses a wheelchair to get around due to polio and cerebral palsy, and he also has autism.

Tesfaye was working in Auckland as an advocate for youngsters with disabilities, but he lost his job during Covid lockdowns. Since then, he has been volunteering but said the lack of money made it even harder to find accessible accommodation.

He is looking forward to moving into a new home, and hopes to find work in Whangārei once he has settled in.

It is this sort of story that inspired the Whangārei Accessible Housing Trust to form in 2006, when surveys found accommodation was the number one issue for people with disabilities.

Newaye Tesfaye is excited by all the accessible features in his new home, including a bathroom vanity that he can slide his wheelchair under. Photo / Denise Piper

Trustee Vanassa McGoldrick said young adults were having to consider moving to a rest home because there was nothing available for them.

“Who wants to see a young person in a rest home because there isn’t accessible homes?”

The trust now owns 31 accessible homes – 24 in Whangārei and seven in Auckland, where there is high need – and will open another three new homes in Onerahi in the new year, she said.

Long-term rentals of the homes are granted to people with serious physical disabilities, such as those restricted to a wheelchair, including some families with children with disabilities, McGoldrick said.

The six new homes in Glenbervie were funded with the help of a Ministry of Housing and Urban Development grant, with rent paying off the mortgage, she said.

The formal blessing of the homes on Wednesday was conducted by Anglican ministers, and representatives from Pehiāweri Marae and its church.

It was also attended by Mayor Vince Cocurullo and representatives of Classic Builders, Assure Rentals, the ministry, Northland Housing Forum, Whangārei District Council and Community Housing Aotearoa.

Some of the new tenants also attended and trust chairwoman Susanne Scanlen addressed them personally in her speech: “I hope that you find the new home supports you and your whānau to live your lives to the fullest.”

Scanlen said the need for accessible accommodation is so large, the trust is already planning its next development in line with the coalition Government priorities.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.