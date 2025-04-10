Health Minister Simeon Brown says the opening of Manaia House is a significant milestone for mental health services. Photo / NZME

Health Minister Simeon Brown says the opening of Manaia House is a significant milestone for mental health services. Photo / NZME

A new $19.5 million community mental health and addictions facility in Whangārei aims to free up space at Whangārei Hospital.

On Friday, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey officially opened Manaia House, next to Whangārei’s Laurie Hall Park, as a new community mental health and addictions facility.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Whangārei community and the wider region, who will soon be able to access mental health services from one location, where all services will be consolidated,” Brown said.

“$19.5m has been invested by the Government into this purpose-built, centrally located facility, which has been designed to support contemporary models of care in a modern, welcoming environment.

“Manaia House, which has 75 consultation rooms, will now provide all of the region’s community mental health and addiction services, consolidating what was previously spread across four separate locations in Whangārei,” he said.