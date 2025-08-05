Tohu Whenua is run collaboratively by DoC, Heritage New Zealand and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage.
The goal of the programme is to create a network of locations across all 15 regions in New Zealand, acting as a free itinerary for visitors to explore.
“We are a one-stop shop for great visitor experiences around New Zealand,” Tohu Whenua programme manager Caroline Toplis said.
The programme is operating in Northland, Otago, West Coast and Canterbury regions, with plans to expand into Manawatū-Whanganui and Murihiku Southland next. Toplis said the new funding would allow operations to expand more quickly.
“We want to be a household name … and this funding will allow that to happen so much more quickly,” she said.
“It’s real recognition of Tohu Whenua as a great tourism product.”
The funding will be used to hire more people in each region to better engage with communities, expand marketing domestically and internationally, and invest in visitor infrastructure to make more sites accessible and meet Tohu Whenua criteria.
The programme has begun expansion in the Whanganui area with new regional manager Kay Benseman who will oversee the development of sites and work with community members.
A key aspect of the Tohu Whenua programme is to involve people from local communities in the storytelling of each site.
“I think that when we have a sense of who we are and where we come from, but also a sense of what’s gone before, that builds connectivity, that builds community and it gives us a sense of belonging,” Benseman said.
Tohu Whenua sites in Whanganui are expected to officially launch in mid or late 2026.