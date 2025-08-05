A key aspect of the Tohu Whenua programme is to involve people from local communities in the storytelling of each site. Photo / 123RF

Tohu Whenua project gets $4.5 million boost ahead of expansion to Whanganui

Whanganui is set to benefit from a funding boost for Tohu Whenua – a country-wide visitor programme developed to promote heritage sites and boost local economies.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has announced $4.5 million in funding for Tohu Whenua. It will be rolled out over the next three years from the International Visitor Levy and will help with the programme’s expansion into new regions, including Manawatū-Whanganui.

“[Tohu Whenua sites] offer rich stories, variety and cultural exchange, encouraging visitors to stay longer in a region and delve deeper,” Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said.

“In turn, they support local economies by spending more on attractions, accommodation, hospitality and retail.”

Visits to some sites included in the Tohu Whenua project have increased 150% within the first year, Potaka said.