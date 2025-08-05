Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tohu Whenua project gets $4.5 million boost ahead of expansion to Whanganui

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

A key aspect of the Tohu Whenua programme is to involve people from local communities in the storytelling of each site. Photo / 123RF

A key aspect of the Tohu Whenua programme is to involve people from local communities in the storytelling of each site. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui is set to benefit from a funding boost for Tohu Whenua – a country-wide visitor programme developed to promote heritage sites and boost local economies.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) has announced $4.5 million in funding for Tohu Whenua. It will be rolled out over the next three years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save