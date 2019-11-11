Rotorua's Shyla-Mei Corbett is a shining example of what can be achieved with enough desire. The 17-year-old has cerebral palsy and has found freedom and enjoyment in the pool. On Sunday, she made a splash in Tauranga.

Good luck telling Shyla-Mei Corbett she can't do something.

When the Rotorua 17-year-old with cerebral palsy decides on a goal, she does it and always with a smile.

READ MORE:
Premium - Seven years at helm of Swim Rotorua comes to an end for Alastair Johnson
Premium - Te Arawa Swimming: Rotorua swimmer Leo English breaks Olympian Kane Radford's records
Premium

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.