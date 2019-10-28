Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Xterra World Championship: Sam Osborne finishes fourth in tough Maui race

David Beck
By
5 mins to read
Rotorua's Sam Osborne had a tough day on the bike at the Xterra World Championship in Maui. Photo / Xterra

Rotorua's Sam Osborne had a tough day on the bike at the Xterra World Championship in Maui. Photo / Xterra

When it comes to off road triathlon there is one event every year which the world's elite obsess over. The Xterra World Championship in Maui, Hawaii is the sport's main event and at the weekend

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.