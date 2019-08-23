Joining a support group can help people fighting cancer feel less isolated, distressed, depressed and anxious, according to the Cancer Society.

Its Rotorua walking group seems to be doing just that.

Each Thursday morning the members meet at Sequoia Eatery, before walking for up to an hour in the Redwoods, and returning for morning tea.

Trevor Thompson has been coming for a month, after having brain surgery to remove a tumour in May.

"I didn't know anything about the Cancer Society until I had cancer, and this is the first group I've joined. It's a good social thing, you get

