It has been exhausting, frustrating and incredibly hard but a Tauranga woman's fight for funding of a cancer wonder-drug has been heard.

Sue Wall-Cade is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, also known as advanced breast cancer. She is a "metavivor" - a portmanteau of her terminal diagnosis and survivor.

On Wednesday, Pharmac announced plans to fund Kadcyla for HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer patients such as Wall-Cade. Kadcyla is a life-prolonging drug believed to extend a person's life by two to three years.

