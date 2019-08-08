On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It has been exhausting, frustrating and incredibly hard but a Tauranga woman's fight for funding of a cancer wonder-drug has been heard.
Sue Wall-Cade is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, also known as advanced breast cancer. She is a "metavivor" - a portmanteau of her terminal diagnosis and survivor.
On Wednesday, Pharmac announced plans to fund Kadcyla for HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer patients such as Wall-Cade. Kadcyla is a life-prolonging drug believed to extend a person's life by two to three years.
Pharmac said it also planned to fund Ocrevus - a drug that treats relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis.
Life-saving drugs
Kadcyla, also known as T-DM1 or trastuzumab emtansine, is already in use and funded or subsidised in other OECD countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom.
Kadcyla, plus cancer drug Ibrance (the brand name for palbociclib), are considered to be "game-changers" by many breast cancer patients who say they potentially double the average survival rate of a patient's diagnosis.
More than 600 Kiwi women die each year from breast cancer, the nation's third most common form of cancer.
The agency is seeking public feedback on its proposal. All feedback received before the closing date will be considered by Pharmac's board (or its delegate) prior to making the final decision on this proposal.