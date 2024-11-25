Advertisement
Tauranga waterfront’s new playground is opening - and Santa’s invited

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
Artist impression of the new waterfront playground. Image / Tauranga City Council

The new destination playground on Tauranga’s waterfront is opening in December - and Santa will be there to celebrate.

An event to celebrate the opening of the playground will be held on December 14 and will include plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting, colouring stations, and places to write letters to Santa – who will be dropping by – a statement from Tauranga City Council said.

There will also be a free sausage sizzle and ice creams.

The highlight of the new playground will be its 8m tall waka tower structure. There are several ways to access the waka tower, including an elevated pathway with connecting bridges and climbing ropes.

Designs for Tauranga's new waterfront playground along The Strand. Image / supplied
There are four playground zones - the waka tower; a nature trail for climbing and balancing; an elevated pathway etched with the Milky Way and Matariki stars; and a water play zone with troughs and water pumps. There is also a basketball half-court next door.

The playground will be the latest of a series of projects to open on Tauranga’s waterfront. Other recently opened projects include the green space at the Northern Waterfront Reserve, the revamped Masonic Park, the new boardwalk and rail underpass, and a living seawall to attract marine life.

The boardwalk is one of 10 projects to revamp the waterfront due for completion by Christmas at a total cost of $92 million.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he was excited to see these spaces opened for the community in time for summer.

“It’s fantastic to see our residents out and about, walking, cycling and enjoying the recently-opened Masonic Park, Southern Waterfront boardwalk and Northern Waterfront Reserve,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of excited kids at the Whānau Fun on the Waterfront event, enjoying their new playground and the other nearby attractions.

“Now we have a waterfront we can all be proud of. There’s something for everyone in these new recreational spaces in the city centre and I’ll certainly be bringing my family and friends along to enjoy them over the summer months.”

The details

  • What: Whānau Fun on the Waterfront
  • Where: Tauranga city centre waterfront
  • When: December 14, 10am to 12pm
  • Parking options: Dive Crescent car park, Spring St parking building. Both include mobility parks, which can also be found on The Strand.



