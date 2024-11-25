Tauranga waterfront’s new playground is opening - and Santa’s invited

There are four playground zones - the waka tower; a nature trail for climbing and balancing; an elevated pathway etched with the Milky Way and Matariki stars; and a water play zone with troughs and water pumps. There is also a basketball half-court next door.

The playground will be the latest of a series of projects to open on Tauranga’s waterfront. Other recently opened projects include the green space at the Northern Waterfront Reserve, the revamped Masonic Park, the new boardwalk and rail underpass, and a living seawall to attract marine life.

The boardwalk is one of 10 projects to revamp the waterfront due for completion by Christmas at a total cost of $92 million.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he was excited to see these spaces opened for the community in time for summer.

“It’s fantastic to see our residents out and about, walking, cycling and enjoying the recently-opened Masonic Park, Southern Waterfront boardwalk and Northern Waterfront Reserve,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of excited kids at the Whānau Fun on the Waterfront event, enjoying their new playground and the other nearby attractions.

“Now we have a waterfront we can all be proud of. There’s something for everyone in these new recreational spaces in the city centre and I’ll certainly be bringing my family and friends along to enjoy them over the summer months.”

The details

What: Whānau Fun on the Waterfront

Where: Tauranga city centre waterfront

Tauranga city centre waterfront When: December 14, 10am to 12pm

December 14, 10am to 12pm Parking options: Dive Crescent car park, Spring St parking building. Both include mobility parks, which can also be found on The Strand.