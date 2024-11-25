Tauranga waterfront’s new playground is opening - and Santa’s invited

The new destination playground on Tauranga’s waterfront is opening in December - and Santa will be there to celebrate.
An event to celebrate the opening of the playground will be held on December 14 and will include plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting, colouring stations, and places to write letters to Santa – who will be dropping by – a statement from Tauranga City Council said.
There will also be a free sausage sizzle and ice creams.
The highlight of the new playground will be its 8m tall waka tower structure. There are several ways to access the waka tower, including an elevated pathway with connecting bridges and climbing ropes.